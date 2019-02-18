Banks

US hedge fund reportedly dumps its entire stake in Barclays

  • The New York-based hedge fund had been one of the top 10 investors in Barclays and held a stake of 2.5 percent in the bank.
  • It, however, started reducing its position last summer before selling the entire stake this year, the FT reported on Sunday citing anonymous sources.
Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images
U.S. hedge fund Tiger Global Management has sold all of its stake in British bank Barclays, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Tiger was not immediately available for a comment when contacted by CNBC. Barclays declined to comment on the report.

The exit comes at a time when Barclays is facing pressure from activist investor Edward Bramson forcing his way on to the board. Bramson's Sherborne Investors holds a 5.5 percent stake in the bank.

According to Reuters, Bramson has in the past urged Barclays to reduce resources allocated to its investment units.

