Asia Markets

Asia markets set to trade cautiously on renewed US-China tensions

  • Stocks in Australia gained in early trade.
  • Futures pointed to a lower open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan.

Stocks in Asia were set to trade cautiously on Tuesday on the back of renewed tensions between the U.S. and China, with the latter making fresh accusations.

The ASX 200 in Australia rose 0.25 percent in early trade as most sectors saw gains. Shares of health supplements company Blackmores plummeted more than 30 percent after the company issued a weaker outlook for the second half of its fiscal year on the back of concerns over its sales in China.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a lower open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,220, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,281.85.

Symbol
Name
Price
  
Change
%Change
NIKKEI
---
HSI
---
ASX 200
---
SHANGHAI
---
KOSPI
---
CNBC 100
---

Chinese accuses US of fueling cybersecurity fears

The Chinese government said Monday that the U.S. is attempting to curtail its technology development by claiming that Chinese mobile network gear might pose a cybersecurity threat to foreign countries which adopt the equipment.

The U.S. alleged that Beijing might use Chinese tech companies to gather intelligence about foreign countries, even though those claims have yet to be substantiated. U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has been putting pressure on the country's allies to shun networks supplied by Huawei, threatening the company's access to markets for next-generation wireless gear.

The company, the biggest global maker of switching gear for phone and internet companies, denies accusations it facilitates Chinese spying and said it would reject any government demands to disclose confidential information about foreign customers.

Also on Monday, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei told the BBC that the arrest of his daughter and chief financial officer of the company, Meng Wanzhou, was a "politically motivated act."

Meng was arrested in Canada last December and currently faces possible extradition to the U.S., she was charged with bank and wire fraud to violate U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.779 after seeing earlier lows around 96.6.

The Japanese yen traded at 110.59 against the dollar, holding close to lows touched in the previous session. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7128 after seeing highs above $0.715 yesterday.

— Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
NIKKEI
---
BKL
---
USD/JPY
---
USD INDEX
---
ASX 200
---
HSI
---
KOSPI
---
ASX 200
---
.NKXQ
---
NIKKEI
---
SHANGHAI
---