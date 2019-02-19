Asia markets set to trade cautiously on renewed US-China tensions

Stocks in Asia were set to trade cautiously on Tuesday on the back of renewed tensions between the U.S. and China, with the latter making fresh accusations.

The ASX 200 in Australia rose 0.25 percent in early trade as most sectors saw gains. Shares of health supplements company Blackmores plummeted more than 30 percent after the company issued a weaker outlook for the second half of its fiscal year on the back of concerns over its sales in China.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a lower open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,220, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,281.85.