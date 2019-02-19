Judge could revoke Roger Stone's bond and send him to jail because of 'crosshair' Instagram post

A federal judge has ordered longtime Republican operative Roger Stone to court on Thursday to explain why he should not have his criminal release bond modified or even revoked because of his recent Instagram post showing the judge next to what appeared to be a rifle scope's crosshair.

Stone, a self-admitted dirty trickster and friend of President Donald Trump, could be sent to jail if his $250,000 bail is yanked by the judge, Amy Berman Jackson, who is presiding over the criminal case filed against him by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Jackson, in an order filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., told Stone to appear in her courtroom at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to explain why a partial gag order she has imposed on him, "and/or his conditions of release ... should not be modified or revoked in light of the posts on his Instagram account on or about February 18, 2019."

Stone, in a text message to NBC News, said, "I will be present for the hearing as ordered."

Jackson last Friday had barred Stone from making statements to the media and in public that risk prejudicing the case against.

But on Monday, Stone's Instagram account posted and then quickly deleted a photo of Jackson that had a rifle scope crosshair above her head. A caption on the photo said he would get a "show trial" from Jackson, whom he also called "an Obama appointed Judge who dismissed Benghazi charges again (sic) Hillary Clinton."

Stone apparently was angry that his case had been assigned specifically to Jackson, instead of a judge selected at random.

"Please inform the Court that the photograph and comment today was improper and should not have been posted," Stone said in his statement Monday. "I had no intention of disrespecting the court and humbly apologize to the court for this transgression."

Stone, who is charged in January with witness tampering, obstruction of justice and making false statements to Congress, apologized to Jackson in a filing on Monday night.

Mueller accused Stone of lying to Congress about his alleged efforts to have the document-dumping advocacy group WikiLeaks release material hacked by Russian agents from Democrats, including Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, during the 2016 presidential campaign.