Legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies at age 85

Karl Lagerfeld at the switching on of the Christmas lights on the Champs Elysees in Paris, on November 22, 2018
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis | Getty Images
The iconic Chanel fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has died at the age of 85.

Lagerfeld was born in Hamburg, Germany on September 10, 1933 and aged just 17 he landed a job as an assistant to French designer Pierre Balmain.

By 1962, he had a freelance career working for a variety of designers in France, Italy, England and Germany.

In 1965 he began working with Italian fashion house Fendi and continued as its creative director until his passing. In 1983, he became creative director of the privately-owned Chanel and the following year created his eponymous fashion house, while continuing to work with both Chanel and Fendi.

In the late 1980s he began shooting his own fashion campaigns and many of his images were published in books by Steidl.

Lagerfeld was also a renowned illustrator, producing 60 illustrations for a 1992 edition of "The Emperor's New Clothes," by Hans Christian Andersen.

He was recognizable for his white pony tail and dark suits and glasses, and in 2000 he slimmed down his look, losing 93 pounds, and writing a best-selling book about his diet.

In 2011, he was given a white-haired cat, Choupette, by French model Baptiste Giabiconi. The cat has become a famous face in the fashion world, garnering her own social media following, participating in some campaigns and even has her own set of personal maids. In 2017, Lagerfeld created a collection called "Karl the Photographer" featuring self portraits of him and his cat on a range of bags and accessories.

In 2017, Lagerfeld was awarded Paris's highest honor, the La Médaille Grand Vermeil de la Ville de Paris. That year, he also designed two suites at the city's Hotel de Crillon, and in 2018, designed a "six-star" hotel in Macau in his name.

—CNBC's Alexandra Gibbs contributed to this article.

