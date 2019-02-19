Legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies at age 85

The iconic Chanel fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has died at the age of 85.

Lagerfeld was born in Hamburg, Germany on September 10, 1933 and aged just 17 he landed a job as an assistant to French designer Pierre Balmain.

By 1962, he had a freelance career working for a variety of designers in France, Italy, England and Germany.

In 1965 he began working with Italian fashion house Fendi and continued as its creative director until his passing. In 1983, he became creative director of the privately-owned Chanel and the following year created his eponymous fashion house, while continuing to work with both Chanel and Fendi.

In the late 1980s he began shooting his own fashion campaigns and many of his images were published in books by Steidl.