Indian and Chinese consumers set to be 'hyper-targeted' by Reckitt Benckiser in online sales push

Consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser is set to use digital means over stores to sell its cleaning brands in emerging markets such as China and India.
On an earnings call, the company's Hygiene Home division President Rob de Groot said that brands such as dishwashing product Finish and stain remover Vanish would likely be advertised and sold largely online rather than via stores.
"The rules of fast-moving consumer goods have changed. Where in the past, it was about putting big sales forces together and going to the stores, now the digital technology, both at the consumer communication part as well as the transaction part from a channel perspective, opens up completely new opportunities," de Groot said on the call Monday after an earnings release.