Newly opened in January, the store aims to immerse its guests in a journey of discovering coffee while paying homage to one of the company's biggest growing coffee regions, Sumatra.

"We wanted to make sure that everyone visiting our store would have an opportunity — and even feel compelled — to learn more about coffee," Scott Keller, senior vice president of store development and design in Asia Pacific, at Starbucks told CNBC. "We considered different ways to engage our customers in that interactive journey."

The store includes a nursery, greenhouse and outdoor area where customers can rake coffee beans. It also features digital screens which run interviews with some of its coffee farmers in the region.

Starbucks Reserve Dewata also offers multiple classes each day where customers can pay to learn more about coffee.