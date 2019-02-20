A tiny start-up based in Brooklyn has a 3D-printed rocket engine it says is the largest in the world

A small start-up based out of New York's Brooklyn Naval Yard is staking its claim among the next generation of rocket companies: By developing a rocket engine that it says is the world's largest 3D printed in a single piece.

The simply-named company, Launcher, provided CNBC with a first look at the company's E-2 engine, which was made in Germany by AMCM using its specialized M4K printer. Launcher only has five full-time employees but credits its ability to develop E-2 quickly to the advances made in additive manufacturing — otherwise known as 3D printing.

"With 3D printing, we're now in a world where a start-up like us can now access [advanced] liquid oxygen propulsion technologies," Launcher founder Max Haot told CNBC.