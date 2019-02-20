Deutsche Bank reportedly considered restructuring Trump's loans on worries he might default

Deutsche Bank officials were worried enough that President Donald Trump might default on loans after he was elected that the institution considered extending the repayment dates, according to a Bloomberg News report Wednesday.

The Trump Organization had about $340 million in outstanding loans that were to come due in 2023 and 2024, or potentially in the president's second term should he win re-election in 2020. Bank officials worried about the optics of collecting from a sitting president, so they considered pushing out the due dates to 2025, the report said.

Ultimately, the bank apparently decided against taking actions for reasons that are not clear, opting instead to not do any additional business with Trump.