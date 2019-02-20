How to stop Facebook from tracking your location on Android even when you're not using the app

Facebook is rolling out a new feature to its Android app that lets you stop the company from tracking your location even when you're not using the app.

This is a function that's already built into iPhones, which let you limit whether an app can track you any time, only when you're using it or never.

Facebook uses your location information to target ads, show you nearby events and to identify where you're logging in from, and it stores a copy of your precise location data. You have to manually enable Location History for Facebook to track you in the first place, but you may have done this if you've ever used a feature like location tagging for photos.

I'll show you how to stop Facebook from using your location on Android even when you don't have the app open.