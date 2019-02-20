Skills shortage is stopping many Asian companies from embracing A.I., study shows

Artificial intelligence is predicted to speed up innovation in Asia Pacific over the next few years but less than half of the companies today are using the technology, according to a report from Microsoft and International Data Corporation.

While most decision-makers polled agree AI is important in order for them to remain competitive, only 41 percent of the companies in the region have adopted the tech, the report said.

One of the main obstacles preventing companies from readily embracing AI is skills shortages, according to Ralph Haupter, president of Microsoft Asia.

"I think at this stage, it's skills shortage. And, really, getting the first step done," he told CNBC on Wednesday.