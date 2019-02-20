Tanvir Gill joins CNBC's on-air lineup

CNBC, Asia's most watched business and financial news network, today announced Tanvir Gill would be joining its on-air team in Asia.

Gill joins CNBC from ET Now, India's leading business channel of The Economic Times, where she covered the global markets and interviewed influential business leaders including Warren Buffett, Howard Marks, UK's Hinduja brothers, Ray Dalio, Mark Mobius amongst others. Prior to ET Now, Gill was an anchor on CNBC-TV18, CNBC's India based affiliate.

Gill will front CNBC's hit morning show, Street Signs along CNBC veterans Martin Soong and Oriel Morrison. From 9am to 12pm (SIN/HK), the show will track the stock market openings in China, Hong Kong and Singapore as well as follow the day's biggest moves on stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities that will provide actionable, real-time insights for viewers.

Roshan Vaswani, CNBC's Head of News and Programming, APAC said: "Tanvir is an excellent addition to our on-air team and we're looking forward to having her on board."

In addition to Gill's appointment, the network also announced a number of other on-air changes. Matthew Taylor, CNBC's Sydney based reporter, will relocate to the network's APAC headquarters in Singapore effective 4th March. Taylor will continue to provide market reports for CNBC's suite of international programming including Squawk Box, Street Signs and Capital Connection. Nancy Hungerford and Sri Jegarajah will also join Bernie Lo to front CNBC's flagship show, Squawk Box Asia daily from 6am to 9am (SIN/HK).

