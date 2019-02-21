This is the year Apple will finally do a big acquisition, predicts analyst Dan Ives

Ives said Apple needs an acquisition because it is "miles behind" the competition. And it certainly has the money to spend — it now has $245 billion cash on hand, according to its first-quarter 2019 earnings report.

"If they want to be a serious player here they are going to have to significantly invest in the platform in terms of having their own original content," the managing director at Wedbush Securities said on "The Exchange."

As for what acquisition would make the most sense, Ives pointed to names like A24 Studio, Lionsgate, Viacom/CBS, Sony Pictures, MGM Studios and Netflix, as well as a potential gaming publisher as a subscription service.

If Apple executes with "minimal speed bumps" and aggressively acquires content, Ives believes the Cupertino, California-based company can reach 100 million subscribers in three to five years. That could translate into a $7 billion to $10 billion annual revenue stream over time, he wrote in a note to clients earlier in the day.

If it doesn't take advantage of the "ripe" M&A landscape, "it will be a major strategic mistake in our opinion that will haunt the company for years to come," wrote Ives, who has an outperform rating and $200 price target on the stock.

Apple has had its share of ups and downs of late. The tech giant reached a $1 trillion market cap on Aug. 2, but the stock has since dropped about 15 percent. In January, Apple slashed revenue guidance, blaming weak iPhone sales in China. It was also dethroned as the world's most innovative company in Fast Company's annual ranking.

Shares of Apple closed slightly lower Thursday.

"It's a defining period for Cook and company. Definitely a dark chapter they are trying to get around," Ives said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Disclosures: Wedbush Securities is a market maker in Apple.

