This is the year Apple will finally do a big acquisition, predicts analyst Dan Ives

Apple needs to make a big push into content – and in doing so, it should make a significant acquisition, noted analyst Dan Ives told CNBC on Thursday.
"Right now it's all about services and the installed base," he said, referring to the number of products in use in the world. "But you need to monetize, you need fuel in the tank and we believe it's content. That's why be we believe this is the year they finally do a big M&A."
The tech giant is aiming to launch its new streaming video service in April or May. It will feature free original content for device owners and a subscription platform for existing digital services. However, Netflix isn't expected to be a part of it and HBO's participation is in doubt, CNBC's Alex Sherman reported last week, citing people familiar with the matter. Lions Gate's Starz; CBS, which owns Showtime; and Viacom are expected to offer subscription streaming services on the platform.