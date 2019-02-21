Stocks in Asia slip as investors digest Fed minutes

Stocks in Asia traded lower on Thursday morning following a choppy session on Wall Street as traders tried to interpret a release from the Federal Reserve.
Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.27 percent in early trade while the Topix declined 0.3 percent. Shares of Japanese conglomerate Softbank Group fell more than 1.3 percent.
The Kospi in South Korea also declined 0.45 percent, with shares of Samsung Electronics shedding 1.17 percent, hours after the company unveiled its new series of Galaxy smartphones.
The ASX 200 in Australia bucked the overall trend as it rose around 0.2 percent as the heavily weighted financial subindex added 0.71 percent. Shares of the country's so-called Big Four banks mostly gained: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group advanced 1.14 percent, Commonwealth Bank of Australia added 1.14 percent, Westpac gained 0.64 percent. Shares of the National Australia Bank were slightly higher.