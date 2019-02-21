Treasury yields move higher on US-China trade deal hopes

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at 2.661 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was trading higher at 3.007 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Reports early Thursday morning said Washington and Beijing have begun drawing up memorandums of understanding over trade. Officials from both countries met for talks this week and higher-level discussions are set to be held on Thursday and Friday.

The U.S. and China are trying to resolve their differences over trade ahead of an early March deadline. However, speculation has risen that there may be an extension to that target, after President Donald Trump said it was not a "magical date."

The news sparked some risk-on sentiment with investors flocking to equities. Traders are also digesting the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting. The central bank highlighted downside risks to the economy from its January meeting.

Those risks included "the possibilities of a sharper-than-expected slowdown in global economic growth," a "rapid waning of fiscal policy stimulus" and "further tightening of financial market conditions."

On the data front, a flurry of economic reports are expected throughout the day. Jobless claims, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, durable goods orders, manufacturing PMI (purchasing managers index) and services PMI are due later this morning.

In terms of auctions, investors will be watching a four-week and an eight-week bill announcement. The Treasury is also set to auction a three-month and a six-month bill worth $45 billion and $39 billion each.

