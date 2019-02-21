Greek finance minister questions opposition's claims on lowering taxes

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos raised doubts about claims from rivals that corporate tax could be lowered to tempt more international firms to the country.

Ahead of an election later this year, the campaigning has already begun with the country's embattled economy still a major focus.

Greece's opposition party, the conservative New Democracy, told CNBC Tuesday that it wants to cut corporate tax from 28 percent this year to 20 percent in two years, if it wins the election.

In response to the proposal, Tsakalotos, a member of the ruling Syriza party, said he is unsure how the opposition could deliver that.

"Going to 20 percent would cost 1 billion (euros) ($1.1 billion). So, I would look with interest where that money is coming from," he said.