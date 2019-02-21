GOP House candidate Mark Harris calls for a new election in disputed North Carolina race

Republican Mark Harris called for a new election Thursday in a U.S. House race in North Carolina that is still undecided amid an election fraud probe.

The GOP candidate made the comments during testimony as part of hearings investigating accusations of absentee ballot tampering. This week, North Carolina's elections director said operative McCrae Dowless carried out an illegal and well-funded ballot harvesting operation as he worked for Harris during the election last year.

Harris currently leads Democrat Dan McCready by about 1,000 votes in the contest. His lawyers previously argued the state should certify the result. The House has not seated the Republican amid the fraud allegations.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.