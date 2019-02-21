Spain's Socialists were 'irresponsible' to talk to Catalan separatists, opposition leader says

Spain's incumbent Socialist government was "irresponsible" to negotiate with Catalonia's pro-independence parties, the president and leader of Spain's opposition People's Party (Partido Popular) told CNBC.

"This (Socialist) government has tried to negotiate with those that want to divide our own nation," Pablo Casado told CNBC's Willem Marx in Madrid Thursday.

Casado said that Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had been "irresponsible" to accept the support from secessionist parties that wanted to "break the unity of Spain" and that a PP-led government, should the party win a forthcoming general election, would not allow Spain to be divided.

"What we want to do if we win the election in April is to make clear that in Spain, as in all the modern democratic countries in the world, we are going to make sure everyone accomplishes with (the use of) law," he said.

Casado's criticism of the government comes as Spain's main political parties have swung into campaign mode ahead of a snap election in late April. The vote comes after lawmakers in Europe's fourth largest economy failed to agree on a draft budget plan last week.

Opposition parties Ciudadanos (Citizens Party) and the PP, as well as pro-independence parties in Catalonia, rejected the Socialist government's national budget last week, prompting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to call the snap vote – Spain's third general election in four years - for April 28.

Sanchez's Socialist party relied on votes from Catalan secessionists and the anti-austerity party Podemos to win a vote of no-confidence it tabled in June 2018 against the then PP-led government of Mariano Rajoy that had been wracked with a corruption scandal.

Since coming to power eight months ago, Sanchez's government has had to rely on the support of smaller and regional parties. Fears that he could make too many concessions to secessionists came to the fore in recent weeks after Catalan parties blocked the budget bill and demanded talks over independence.

When the government appointed a mediator for those talks it was accused of treachery and opposition parties staged a large protest in Madrid.

Widespread opposition to Catalan independence outside the north-eastern region could prove a boon in the election to opposition parties like the PP, and experts are predicting a right-wing coalition could take power.