In Theranos' final days, Elizabeth Holmes brought an incontinent puppy into the fold

In the final months of Theranos, before the blood testing start-up was debunked and its founders charged with fraud, then-CEO Elizabeth Holmes brought an incontinent puppy into the mix, according to a new report by Vanity Fair.

The Siberian husky, named Balto after a determined dog of the early 20th century, ran amok in the Theranos offices, caused concern it would contaminate medical samples and demanded a team of caretakers including Holmes's assistants and security personnel, according to Vanity Fair.

The anecdote, while quirky and comical at surface level, sheds light on the chaos that consumed Theranos's final stretch. It also speaks to Holmes's penchant for exaggeration.

Holmes discovered Balto descended from wolves, and started identifying the weeks-old pup as a wolf to Theranos employees and strangers, the report says. Balto and his fighting spirit represented Holmes's and Theranos's, according to Vanity Fair.

The start-up was ultimately found to be falsifying test results and defrauding investors and medical professionals. Holmes faces both civil and criminal charges and could spend upwards of 20 years in prison.

Read the full report at Vanity Fair.

