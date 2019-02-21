Consumer goods company Procter & Gamble wants to help people with household chores by doing their laundry. Its Tide brand is aiming to have more than 2,000 cleaning stores by the end of 2020, the company said in an online statement.

It plans to open a range of 24-hour stores, drop-off boxes in apartment buildings and retailers. It will also have vans that will collect and deliver to students on campuses. People using the drop-boxes can manage their laundry via the Tide Cleaners app, submitting cleaning instructions and their drop-box number, before they are notified when their washing is ready for collection.

The P&G brand already has several hundred Tide stores or drop-offs and has grown partly through acquisition. It bought on-demand cleaning service Pressbox in July 2018, a Chicago-based company started by two students in 2013, and also acquired Texas firm MW Cleaners in May 2018.