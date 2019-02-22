Six downgrades for Kraft as Street bails on cratering stock: 'There is simply too much uncertainty'

Analysts at J.P. Morgan Chase, Stifel, UBS, Barclays, Bank of America and PiperJaffray all downgraded Kraft Heinz after the company's dismal earnings report Thursday after the bell.
In addition to a miss on the top and bottom line, analysts cited Kraft Heinz's decision to slash their dividend and news that the company is the subject of an SEC investigation. Many analysts don't see things getting any better throughout 2019 as Kraft Heinz also issued a huge write-down for many of their flagship brands.
The stock opened down over 27 percent in early trading to $35.05.