Treasury yields fall amid US-China trade talks

Market players continue to monitor the latest round of negotiations between Washington and Beijing. Optimism has risen over the chances of both countries securing a deal to end their protracted trade war, but some experts say the most difficult part is yet to come as high level talks continue into Friday.

"There's obviously an incentive for both sides to reach a deal," James Athey, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Friday.

"The problem is that you're now getting to the more difficult part of the negotiation, which is things like the IP (intellectual property) problem."

One of President Donald Trump's biggest contentions with Beijing is the claim that the country has stolen intellectual property and trade secrets from American companies. Both nations are a week away from an early March deadline to secure a trade deal, however speculation has risen there may be an extension to that target.

Elsewhere, a flurry of speeches from Fed policymakers are due throughout the day, with New York Fed President John Williams, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, Philadelphia Fed Chairman Patrick Harker and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard expected to speak on the U.S. economy and monetary policy at separate events.

There are no auctions scheduled for Friday.