Tesla CEO Elon Musk acts in an "almost unethical" way said the outgoing CEO of the largest auto dealer chain in the United States.

"I think he is overpromising on autonomous vehicles in an almost unethical way," said AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson on Friday.

Musk recently said he expects Tesla to have all the features needed for fully self-driving cars by the end of the year. That seems like an almost impossible goal, said Karl Brauer, who is executive publisher at Cox Automotive, a group of businesses that facilitate vehicle sales and provide auto industry data. Other companies working on autonomous driving technology, such as Waymo, are not making such bold predictions.

Jackson also criticized Tesla's practice of taking orders on the mid-size Tesla Model 3 sedan, saying the cars Tesla has been building are different from the ones the company had said it planned to build. Tesla initially advertised its Model 3 at a price of $35,000, but has only sold more expensive versions so far.

"There's not another retailer in America that could get away with that bait and switch," he said. Currently the cheapest Model 3 starts at $42,900. Musk has said that despite the originally advertised price, Tesla has had to prioritize the production of more expensive versions to keep margins high. At one point, Tesla had more than 400,000 reservations for the the Model 3.

Tesla has faced political and legal battles in several states over its decision to eschew the traditional dealership model in favor of a direct model that sells to customers.

AutoNation reported earnings of $1.10 on Friday, missing a consensus estimate by 4 cents. The dealership chain also said Jackson will end his long tenure in the top job at in March, and incoming CEO Carl Liebert will start March 11. Liebert was formerly chief operating officer at financial services company USAA. He was also executive vice president of stores at home improvement retailer Home Depot.

AutoNation shares fell more than 4 percent in premarket trading.

"It was a challenging quarter, no question," Jackson said. New vehicle sales across the industry were down 10 percent in California, and difficult environments in Texas and Florida as well.

"But even beyond those two explanations, I think retail automotive is getting more difficult," he said, attributing the challenges in part to the cyclical nature of the business.

Jackson said he expects a gradual downturn across the industry. He expects sales in 2019 to be about 16.8 million, down from 17.2 million in 2018.

Tesla was not immediately available to comment on Jackson's remarks.