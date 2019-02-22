Next week will be pivotal for markets with trade deadline, Powell, Trump-Kim, Mueller and more

The coming week could be one of the most pivotal for the White House and the markets, depending on how President Donald Trump chooses to proceed with China trade tariffs and what is in a possible report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller on the president's campaign.

Trade talks have been making apparent progress between U.S. and Chinese officials, and in a positive sign, sources say a possible meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is being discussed for late March. Strategists expect some eventual deal to be reached, but first and foremost, the March 1 deadline on new tariffs looms at the end of the week. For now it looks like the deadline could be extended.

Mueller is expected to provide a report to the Attorney General on what he found out about the Trump campaign and Russia in the next several days, according to a number of news reports. The Attorney General could then pass the report, or a summary of it, to Congress.

The whole week ahead is packed with major events that could be market moving, including two days of economic testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. He appears before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday, and then a House committee Wednesday for the semi-annual testimony.

Trump also heads to Vietnam to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May faces another Brexit vote in parliament.

The markets are also closely watching U.S. economic data after a string of misses on manufacturing and consumer data rattled stocks in the past couple of weeks. The lack of government data during the 35-day government shutdown has made it more difficult than usual to get a handle on the economy, and some economists now see fourth quarter and first quarter growth running at just 2 percent or below. Fourth-quarter GDP, delayed because of the shutdown, is finally released on Thursday.