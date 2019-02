The small-cap Russell 2000 index exited correction territory last week. It was the last of the major U.S. market indices to do so.

Two days before that happened, the S&P 500 crossed above its 200-day moving average for the first time since December 2011.

Since 1990, US stocks have risen the following three months after the S&P 500 crosses above its 200-day moving average, lead by the Russell 2000.