Stocks set to open mixed amid weak data, US-China trade talks

U.S. stock futures are pointing to a flat open on the final trading day of the week as investors digest soft economic data and monitor developing trade talks with China.

As of 2:35 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 7 points, indicating a flat open points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures traded barely above the flatline.

On Thursday, stocks fell as traders reacted to weak economic data, fueling fears of a potential slowdown in the world's largest economy.

Durable goods orders for December rose 1.2 percent, the Commerce Department said. The department also said core capital goods orders fell 0.7 percent while economists polled by Reuters expected a gain of 0.2 percent.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve business index fell to negative 4.1 in February — its lowest level since May 2016 — from 17 in January. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected a print of 14.

Meanwhile, market players also monitored the latest round of negotiations between Washington and Beijing. Optimism has risen over the chances of both countries securing a deal to end their protracted trade war, but some experts say the most difficult part is yet to come as high level talks continue into Friday.

"There's obviously an incentive for both sides to reach a deal," James Athey, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments, told CNBC "Squawk Box Europe" on Friday.