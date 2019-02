Your first trade for Friday, February 22

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Kinder Morgan.

Chris Verrone was a buyer of Oracle.

Dan Nathan was a seller of Nike.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Boston Scientific.

Trader disclosure: Pete Najarian is long calls ARRY, BSX, CVE, EBAY, EEM, EWZ, FXI, GILD, HAIN, INTC, JEF, MRK, ON, QCOM, TECK, UNP, XBI, XLE, XLNX. Pete is long stock AAPL, ABBV, AMP, BAC, DIS, EBAY, FB, FUL, GM, GOOS, HAL, IBM, INTC, JPM, KMI, KO, LULU, MRK, MSFT, NFLX, PEP, PFE, TGT, UPS, UPWK, USB, XOM. Pete is long puts GE. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck. Dan Nathan is long INTC July Call Spread. Long C April put spread. Long XLI April put spread.