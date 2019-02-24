Here's what's 'more disturbing' to Larry Fink about the future of US-China trade than anything else

As CEO of the world's largest asset management fund, BlackRock's Larry Fink always has his eye on the long term. The trade war and ongoing negotiations between the world's two largest economies is a looming danger, he says — but not for its immediate impact on markets or growth.

The threat the CEO says we are not talking about — but need to be — is the long-term impact of the U.S.-China trade war on U.S. Treasury bonds.

"What worries me about the conversation between the U.S. and China — China has a $1.3 trillion pool of U.S. Treasurys, they've been accumulating U.S. Treasurys because of the trade deficit," Fink told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Sunday. "Now as China reduces its trade deficit with the U.S., the likelihood of them reducing their need for U.S. Treasurys is large."

China is the biggest buyer of U.S. sovereign debt. In January, media reports revealed that officials in Beijing recommended the Chinese government lower — or even stop — its buying of U.S. debt. This is something market analysts have described as a major threat to markets, as Treasury financing needs climbed significantly in 2018 and are projected to continue rising more sharply than in recent years.

"So over the next few years — and this is something we are not talking about enough and we need to be talking about this — we should expect over the number of years ahead, less ownership of U.S. Treasurys as their deficits shrink.

"But that's at the same time the U.S. deficit still seems to be growing at a trillion dollars," Fink continued, "so it is long term a little more disturbing for me to see the implications of smaller Chinese purchases of debt with rising deficits.

"So the bigger question is: who's going to be the substitute buyer to buy this?"