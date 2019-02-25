Electronic Arts' latest big bet, 'Anthem,' is receiving a tepid reception

Hot off the heels of the success of its viral hit "Apex Legends," video gaming giant Electronic Arts released a highly anticipated new game last Friday, "Anthem."

Initial reviews for the game were hardly enthusiastic. As of Feb. 25, the PC version of "Anthem" had an average critic score of 61 out of 10 on reviews aggregation site Metacritic. In comparison, the PC version for "Apex Legends" sat on a mean score of 88 on the same website.

Analysts appeared divided on what that performance means for investors in EA.

"For investors, this doesn't need to be a source of concern," Guilherme Fernandes, market consultant at video game market research firm Newzoo, said Friday in a note, adding that EA is a "highly successful company" overall.

"Investors should keep in mind that not every game will be a record-breaking hit, despite Apex Legends' very promising initial weeks. That said, their expectations will need to be shaped accordingly, bearing in mind that many of EA's revenues are generated by extremely popular yearly iterations such as its sports titles. Naturally, this is not a fool-proof guarantee of the company's future performance but there are no immediate signs of concern," Fernandes said.