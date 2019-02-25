Bank of America to drop Merrill Lynch name and rebrand wealth unit as just 'Merrill,' WSJ says

Bank of America will dump the name Merrill Lynch from its investment bank and trading operations and keep just "Merrill" as the brand for its wealth management division, according to a report Monday in The Wall Street Journal.

The Charlotte bank acquired Merrill Lynch a decade ago in the heat of the financial crisis. It used to be known by its brokers as "Mother Merrill." But the name stuck with the firm even after the Bank of America merger where other storied Wall Street names, including Smith Barney and Bear Stearns, faded away.

