Barrick Gold launches bid to acquire Newmont in blockbuster all-stock mining deal

Barrick Gold Corporation on Monday announced that it has made a proposal to the Newmont Mining Corporation to merge in an all-share transaction.

Barrick CEO Mark Bristow said the proposed merger would unlock more than $7 billion net present value of real synergies, a major portion of which is generated by combining the two companies' assets in Nevada.

"The combination of Barrick and Newmont will create what is clearly the world's best gold company, with the largest portfolio of Tier One gold assets2 and the highest level of free cash flow to drive future growth and support sustainable shareholder returns, run by a management team with an unparalleled record of delivering value," he said.

The merger, if approved, would come after years of relatively stagnant gold prices. Gold futures have gyrated between $1,000 and $1,400 per ounce over the last several years.

