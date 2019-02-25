Bonds

Treasury yields tick higher with optimism over US-China trade talks

U.S. government debt prices ticked lower on Monday as investors kept an eye on trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at 2.666 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at 3.026 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Market focus is largely attuned to the ongoing trade talks between the U.S. and China. President Donald Trump announced

Sunday evening that America is planning to delay a set of additional tariffs on Chinese goods that were due to begin in early March.

In his posts, Trump cited "substantial progress" in bilateral talks between the world's two largest economies, including intellectual property protection and technology transfer issues. As a result, the president said he would suspend the new levies, however he did not state a new deadline.

Last week, sources familiar with the situation told CNBC that the United States and China are discussing a late March meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida.

—CNBC's Eustance Huang contributed to this report.

