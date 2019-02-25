Charts point to trouble for retail space amid busy week for earnings

When you zoom out, the numbers look even more grim. Going back to 2014, Worth pointed out an even longer downtrend line relative to the S&P 500, highlighting just how poorly this ETF has performed over the long term.

"There's just nothing here," said Worth. "It's just been bad. … I don't like it. Short the XRT."

If you're still looking for a way to make money in this space, "Options Action" trader Dan Nathan has a trade for you.

"I would buy the 45-45 put spread, paying $1 for that. Buying one of the April 45-puts for $1.35, selling one of the April 41-puts at 35 cents. That breaks even down at $44. That's down about 3 percent, and you can make up to $3 between $44 and $41," Nathan explained.

"I like the range. I'm looking to April because I know we're going to hit a lot of earnings in March, but I also think the market has come a long way, and if we are going to pull back a little bit and give back some of that in the broad market, I think you want to pick on the losers or the relatively weaker sector, and this is one of them."

The XRT was trading around 1 percent higher on Monday.