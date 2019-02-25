Cramer's lightning round: I like Foot Locker, but stay out the malls

Deutsche Bank: "You need a recovery in Europe. I was over in Europe last week, I've gotta tell you you're not going to see that as long as China is not doing that well either. I'm going to have to take a pass on Deutsche Bank. I don't want you to buy it here."

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.: "This is one where it's such a wild trader. I suggest you just sit on your hands on this one because I do think no matter what happens, this is the kind of company that's getting bought up by people. I mean Sarepta's a good company. So let's just keep—sit on your hands."

Foot Locker Inc.: "I like Foot Locker but I like Nike even more. Nike's got the China angle. Foot Locker is a very good company, but I don't wan to be in the mall."

Cisco Systems Inc.: "I want you to hold on to it. [CEO] Chuck Robbins is building a long-term winner here. I think there's multiple years ahead. I think that that conference call was one of the best this year and I think there's no reason to do anything than to hold tight with Cisco and I hope it comes in so you can buy some more."

CVS Health Corp.: I was very disappointed. [CEO] Larry Merlo should come on the show. That was terrible, ok. It was terrible ... This is a company that should be doing much better and ... it's done ill-advised disclosures the way I would look at it."