European markets set to open higher on US-China trade optimism

European stocks are set to open higher Monday as investors monitor the ongoing China-U.S. trade talks.

The FTSE 100 is seen higher by 15 points at 7,193; the DAX 30 is set to open up by 40 points at 11,497; and the CAC 40 is expected to start higher by 12 points at 5,227; according to IG.

In Asia, stocks rose on the back of renewed trade optimism after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a postponement of a deadline – March 1 – which would have triggered fresh trade tariffs on China. Both countries continue working to reach an agreement over trade. If a deal is reached, Trump said there will be a summit with Chinese President Xi.

Meanwhile, political uncertainty over Brexit remains. Prime Minister Theresa May has delayed returning to parliament for another key vote on her Brexit deal. MPs are now expected to have another meaningful vote by March 12. The U.K.'s departure from the European Union is currently scheduled for March 29.

Elsewhere, European leaders travelled to Egypt to participate in the first summit with Arab League countries. The focus of the meeting is on migration.

In the corporate world, VTB Bank, Associated British Foods and Hammerson are due to report Monday.

Vivendi, Telecom Italia's main shareholder said that it would support a merger with rival Open Fiber, under the right conditions, Reuters reported.

On the data front, U.K. finance mortgage approvals are set to be published at 9.30 a.m.