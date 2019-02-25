GE reevaluating plans for Healthcare IPO after Danaher deal

General Electric is reevaluating plans for an IPO for its health-care unit following the sale of its biopharma business, CEO Larry Culp told CNBC on Monday.

An IPO for GE Healthcare this year is now in doubt, Culp said. Earlier reports incorrectly suggested the plans were off the table. Culp said GE is looking at the full spectrum of options for GE Healthcare, now that it will be without its biopharma business. The biopharma business represents about 15 percent of GE Healthcare, he said.

"IPO of healthcare was plan A – but we got lots of inbound calls about this business and this is clearly a superior path," Culp said.

GE filed confidential paperwork for an IPO of GE Healthcare in December.

The unit is a dominant player in hospital and lab equipment, generating roughly $19 billion in revenue and $3.4 billion in profit last year. It accounted for 15.8 percent of the conglomerate's total sales, and 43.2 percent of its operating profit in 2017.