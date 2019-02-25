Oil falls after Trump says prices are too high and tells OPEC the 'world cannot take a price hike'

President Donald Trump blasted OPEC again in an early morning tweet that sent oil prices tumbling more than 1 percent.

"Oil prices getting too high. OPEC, please relax and take it easy. World cannot take a price hike - fragile!" the president tweeted.

WTI crude oil futures fell more than 1 percent in sudden move following Trump's tweet. International Brent crude oil futures were at $66.41 a barrel at 7:28 a.m. ET, down 71 cents.

Earlier Monday, oil futures rose on optimism over U.S.-China trade talks and tightened supply. On Friday, crude oil futures hit $67.73 a barrel, their highest levels in Nov. 16.

For years, Trump has taken to Twitter to complain about the oil cartel's price manipulation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.