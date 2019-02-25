Putin asked to take 'personal control' of legal case against jailed US investor

A Moscow-based private equity group has written an open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging him to intervene in the arrest of a U.S. citizen.

On February 15, the co-founder of Baring Vostok Michael Calvey, was detained along with five others in relation to the alleged theft of 2.5 billion Russian rubles ($38.3 million).

Now Baring has publicly beseeched Putin to "take personal control of the criminal case" against all six men who remain imprisoned, awaiting trial.

Addressing "Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich," the letter said Putin's involvement was needed "to ensure a comprehensive, independent and objective investigation of this criminal case."

The online letter further explained that the arrests follow a dispute between Baring Vostok funds and Russian businessmen who are shareholders of Vostochny Bank.

Under the letter on the Baring Vostok website, there is an option for people to co-sign the appeal addressed to the Russian leader.