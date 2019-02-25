Roche to buy gene therapy specialist Spark in $4.3 billion deal

Roche Holding AG said on Monday it will buy Spark Therapeutics in a $4.3 billion deal, as the Swiss drug maker builds its hemophilia portfolio and seeks to keep pace in gene therapy.

Roche will acquire U.S.-based Spark for $114.50 per share, a premium of about 122 percent to Spark's closing price on Feb. 22, the Swiss company said in a statement.

Roche CEO, Severin Schwan, told CNBC Monday that he had watched the gene therapy space for "some time" and believed it had a "transformational potential for patients."

Further justifying the heavy premium that Roche has paid, Schwan said Sparks Therapeutics would be delivered a as a fully integrated organization with a broad product pipeline.

"Spark have built a company with world leading expertise and know-how across the entire value chain from R&D and manufacturing, right through to commercialization," he said.

Among Spark's top drug hopefuls in the clinic is SPK-8011, for hemophilia A, that is expected to start Phase 3 trials in 2019. It is also working on a therapy for hemophilia B, as well as treatments for Pompe disease, blindness-causing choroideremia and Huntington's disease, among others.

Roche already sells Hemlibra, a drug against hemophilia A that helps stop bleeding in patients with the life-threatening genetic disorder that prevents their blood from clotting properly.

Schwan said the new ownership of Spark's hemophilia drug would not spell the end of Hemlibra, describing the different treatment approaches as "potentially complimentary."

With Philadelphia-based Spark, Roche jumps into a crowded hemophilia gene therapy market, as other players Biomarin Pharma, Uniqure NV, and Sangamo have prospective treatments in the works.

Spark's shares traded last week around $50, well off their July high of more than $95 per share. The U.S.-company's stock tumbled last year after announcing two out of 12 patients showed an unfavorable immune response when treated with a higher dose of Spark's hemophilia therapy SPK-8011.

Spark's $850,000-per patient gene therapy Luxturna, which is sold in the United States by Spark and elsewhere by Novartis after its approval in 2017, is a one-time treatment for a rare genetic disease that causes blindness in about 1 in 200,000 people.

Roche said it expected the closing of the deal to buy Spark Therapeutics in the second quarter of 2019.