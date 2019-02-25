The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday heard arguments in a First Amendment case that experts have said could have ramifications for how the nation's largest social media companies are permitted to moderate the content on their platforms.

But the justices' questions during oral argument revealed a reluctance to enter into that fraught arena, suggesting that the future ruling on the matter will hew narrowly to questions specific to the facts of the case, which involved not social media but instead public-access television channels in New York City.

In particular, Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Stephen Breyer, who sit on opposite ends of the ideological spectrum, expressed unease with the notion that the First Amendment could apply to private companies operating private property, such as Twitter and YouTube.

And the other justices, led by Chief Justice John Roberts, largely honed in on extremely narrow questions of fact that suggested the court was not gearing up for a large revision of its existing precedent.

That's potentially good news for the social media companies, which under the current interpretation of the First Amendment have broad discretion to remove content from their platforms or prevent people from using their services.

At stake for those companies are decisions such as removal in August of content from right-wing conspiracy theorist and provocateur Alex Jones, who Facebook, YouTube, and others accused of violating their terms of service. If Jones had been entitled to First Amendment protections against social media companies, that removal would have been legally dicey or impossible.

"I think that the court sees this as a narrow case," said Paul Hughes, who represented the respondents, in an interview with CNBC following oral arguments. "I don't anticipate a broad ruling coming out of this case that would affect social media or internet companies."

Regarding the primary issue being disputed in the case, which is broadly whether public-access television can constitute a public forum, it was not clear at the end of an hour of argument how the justices would rule.

A decision in the matter is expected by late June.