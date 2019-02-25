Serena Williams stars in 'Dream Crazier,' Nike's follow up to Colin Kaepernick commercial

"When we stand for something, we're unhinged. When we're too good, there's something wrong with us. And if we get angry, we're hysterical, irrational or just being crazy."

"But a woman running a marathon was crazy. A woman boxing was crazy. A woman dunking, crazy. Coaching an NBA team, crazy. A woman competing in a hijab; changing her sport; landing a double-cork 1080; or winning 23 grand slams, having a baby, and then coming back for more, crazy, crazy, crazy, and crazy," Williams says.

The 90-second ad ends with her stating: "So if they want to call you crazy, fine. Show them what crazy can do."

Ahead of the ad's debut, vice-president at the company and general manager of Nike Women, Rosemary St. Clair, said the company is undergoing a "recalibration" of how it approaches women in sport.

"Today, we are at a turning point for women in sport. The definition of sport has broadened overall; we recognize that the same lessons in self-esteem and confidence that come from participation in traditional sports also come from yoga, boutique fitness, functional fitness and so much more," she said in a piece on the Nike website Friday.

St. Clair also wrote of her experience working in marketing ahead of the 1999 Women's World Cup where she wanted to encourage parents to take their daughters to soccer games.