Serena Williams stars in 'Dream Crazier,' Nike's follow up to Colin Kaepernick commercial

Nike's "Dream Crazy" ad featuring football star Colin Kaepernick garnered mass media coverage, a backlash from some people on Twitter and an increase in online sales in the days after the commercial aired in September.
Now Nike has launched a 90-second ad, "Dream Crazier," featuring Serena Williams, the gymnast Simone Biles, snowboarder Chloe Kim and fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, among others.
Williams narrates the commercial, which takes negative portrayals of women in sport and makes them into motivational statements. It marks the start of Nike's push ahead of this summer's Women's World Cup soccer tournament and debuted during the Oscars TV broadcast on Sunday night.
"If we show emotion, we're called dramatic. If we want to play against men, we're nuts. And if we dream of equal opportunity, delusional," Williams says, against footage including the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team and Sam Gordon, the 15-year-old female football player.