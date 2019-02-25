Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Etsy, Hertz, Shake Shack and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Etsy shares surged as much as 12 percent after hours Monday based on strong fourth-quarter earnings. Beating on the top and bottom lines, the e-commerce company posted earnings per share of 32 cents on revenues of $200 million. Wall Street forecast earnings per share of 21 cents on revenues of $194.9 million, according to Refinitiv. Active buyers increased 18.2 percent and active sellers increased 9.4 percent year over year. 2018 gross merchandise sales increased 20.4 percent year over year to $3.9 billion.

Shares of Hertz Global rose more than 16 percent after market close Monday following better than expected fourth-quarter earnings. The car rental company posted a loss of 55 cents per share, while analysts expected a loss of 90 cents. Revenue came in at $2.29 billion, slightly higher than the forecast $2.15 billion surveyed by Refinitiv.

Shares of Shake Shack rose more than 3 percent and then turned negative, trading down 2 percent after hours Monday following the release of the restaurant company's better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Earnings per share were 6 cents, beating Refinitiv estimates of 3 cents. Revenue was $124.3 million, higher than the expected $118.8 million. Same stores sales were up 2.3 percent for the quarter, while analysts expected a 1.5 percent decrease. Shake Shack issued light 2019 revenue guidance: between $570 and $576 million, vs. the estimated $576 million. The fast-food chain gave flat guidance for 2019 same-store sales.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics dropped more than 5 percent in extended trading based on a release that the pharmaceutical company began a public offering of $500 million of its common stock. Sage also intends to give underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $75 million of its common stock offered in the public offering, according to the release.

Rent-A-Center shares jumped more than 5 percent after the bell following the release of the furniture company's strong fourth-quarter earnings. Earnings per share were 35 cents, beating estimates by 15 cents. Revenue was $661.8 million, higher than the expected $656.8 million. Rent-A-Center issued mixed 2019 guidance. It sees revenue between $2.58 billion and $2.63 billion, compared to the estimated $2.62 billion. 2019 earnings guidance was mostly above estimates, coming in between $1.75 and $2.15 per share vs. the forecast $1.77.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare soared more than 12 percent in extended trading Monday after posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and strong full-year guidance . The healthcare company posted earnings per share of 51 cents on revenues of $4.62 billion. Analysts expected earnings of 28 cents on revenues of $4.51 billion, according to Refinitiv. Tenet issued weak first-quarter earnings guidance: between 10 to 43 cents per share, compared to the forecast 41 cents. Full-year earnings guidance was strong: between $2.08 and $2.59, vs. the estimated $1.94.