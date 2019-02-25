The diversity challenge facing tech

There's little question that technology is shaping the future of our work, our play and even how we form opinions. But who is shaping that technology?

It's been quite an economic run. The stock market has been climbing for a decade, and in that time, tech companies like Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook have gone from underdogs to overlords. Even as that happened, employees and observers have settled on a nagging question: Is there room for more women and minorities on the campuses and in the start-ups where this future is crafted?

Jon Fortt sits down with Anu Duggal, founding partner at Female Founders Fund and Kathryn Finney, founder and managing director at Digital Undivided, which encourages entrepreneurship among black and Latina women. Also joining the conversation is Ruben Harris, CEO of Career Karma and host of the Breaking Into Startups podcast.

