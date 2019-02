The Final Call: XRT, KHC & QQQ 6:10 PM ET Fri, 22 Feb 2019 | 00:46

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Carter Worth and Dan Nathan outlined a put spread in the Retail ETF.

Dan Nathan also broke down an at-the-money straddle trade in the Nasdaq 100 ETF.

Mike Khouw outlined a 1x2 call spread trade in Kraft Heinz.