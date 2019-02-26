CNBC Expands 2019 Events Slate

CNBC LAUNCHES NEW EVENT, "CNBC EVOLVE" -- TRANSFORMING COMPANIES FOR THE FUTURE, AND NEW CNBC TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE COUNCIL

Returning Event Series Include "Healthy Returns," "@Work," "Capital Exchange," and "Delivering Alpha"

Englewood Cliffs, N.J., February 26, 2019 – CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced its 2019 events lineup, including "CNBC Evolve" launching this June, and a new invitation-only council, the CNBC Technology Executive Council. CNBC is leaning in to its commitment to producing live news-making events, convening C-suite audiences and offering advertisers powerful on-site sponsorships with seamless global amplification across the network's television, digital and social platforms, including digital special reports, newsletters and regular on-air segments. The network's events business now has more than 35 events on its 2019 calendar.

"We are thrilled to continue growing our live events offering, creating even more tailored experiences that benefit attendees and sponsors alike," said Jonathan Meyers, Senior Vice President and General Manager of CNBC Events. "Engaging our loyal business-minded executive audience with thought-provoking interviews has been our business for decades. Live events has therefore been a natural expansion, allowing us to produce fast-paced, unique and actionable events for today's and tomorrow's business, policy and thought leaders."

New and returning event series in 2019 include:

New! CNBC Evolve – Launches June 19, 2019 in New York, NY – "Transforming Companies for the Future" – This three-event series will offer provocative conversations about how great companies are embracing change, disrupting themselves and reinventing their businesses to win in a new era. Featuring best-in-class Chief Executive Officers, "CNBC Evolve" is programmed for business decision makers who aim to make transformational change at their own companies. Additional cities will include Chicago, IL in Q3 and Los Angeles, CA in Q4. The initial sponsor is Abbott. To learn more, visit: https://www.cnbcevents.com/evolve/.

New! CNBC Technology Executive Council (TEC) – The TEC is a group of 150 Chief Information Officers, Chief Technology Officers and other C-suite technology executives from innovative public companies across industries and sectors, as well as from fast-growing startups, government and non-profit organizations. The initial sponsor is IBM.

CNBC Technology Executive Council Dinner – April 2019 in New York, NY – An intimate gathering of select council members for a moderated, single-table conversation, led by CNBC anchors and reporters and members of the TEC's Advisory Board. Members will discuss key issues facing technology leadership and share with each other the best practices of today's most transformative companies.

@Work – This series features three exclusive events that examine the future of work. Rapid technological advances are leading to big changes in the workforce and @Work taps the unrivaled expertise and connections of CNBC journalists to examine the impact of new technology on three different disciplines— human resources, IT and finance.

@ Work Talent + HR – April 2, 2019 in New York, NY – "Building the Workforce of the Future" This edition of the @Work series brings together Chief Executive Officers, Chief Human Resource Officers and top thought leaders to examine how they can drive success for their company by balancing the needs of the workforce—present and future—with the needs of their company. Sponsors include Hospital for Special Surgery, Prudential, Workday and ZipRecruiter. To apply to attend or learn more about the speakers/agenda, visit: https://www.cnbcevents.com/work-talent-hr/. Wellness and the Bottom Line – April 2, 2019 in New York, NY – This half-day pre-event program aims to examine the best methods to maximize attendance, improve productivity at work and have positive, measurable impacts on the bottom line. "Wellness and the Bottom Line" is brought to you by Hospital for Special Surgery.

July 2019 in Chicago, IL – "Investing in the Future of Work" This edition of the @Work series, programmed for Chief Financial Officers and senior financial executives who play a critical role in shaping the workplace of the future, will discuss new technology, funding innovation and growing the bottom line. Speakers include top Chief Executive Officers from a variety of industries and Chief Financial Officers of industry-leading companies. Sponsors include Coupa, Prudential and Workday. To learn more, visit: https://www.cnbcevents.com/work-capital-finance/. @Work People + Machines – November 4, 2019 in San Francisco, CA – "Technology, Talent and the Future of Work" This edition of the @Work series provides Chief Information Officers, Chief Technology Officers and senior technology executives with innovative strategies for how to best manage the human-machine interface, how to balance the needs of today with the possibilities of tomorrow and the winning strategies of best-in-class companies. Sponsors include Workday. To learn more, visit: https://www.cnbcevents.com/work-people-machines/.

Healthy Returns – May 21, 2019 in New York, NY – This one-day event, led by CNBC anchors and reporters, brings top health care investors, Chief Executive Officers and technologists together to explore how innovators and investors are working with patients and providers to develop dynamic new solutions and create healthy returns. The initial event sponsor is Hospital for Special Surgery. To register to attend or learn more about the speakers/agenda, visit: https://www.cnbcevents.com/healthy-returns/.

Capital Exchange – May 2019 in Washington, D.C. – This breakfast series features candid conversations about how business and government can better collaborate to create jobs and economic growth. Featuring top lawmakers, Chief Executive Officers and administration officials, "Capital Exchange" focuses on the confluence of policy, business and money. The series will include six events in 2019, with additional cities including New York and topics spanning real estate, longevity, diversity and inclusion, veterans and more. Further event details will be released in coming months. Initial sponsors include Prudential and Wells Fargo. To learn more, visit: https://www.cnbcevents.com/capital-exchange/.

Delivering Alpha – September 19, 2019 in New York, NY – Now entering its ninth year, "Delivering Alpha" is the who's who of the investor community bringing together the biggest asset managers and investors plus influential political and economic figures for an unprecedented series of high-level discussions on the critical issues in today's investment landscape and the global economy. The event, from CNBC and Institutional Investor, features one-on-one interviews and panel discussions led by CNBC anchors and reporters. Initial sponsors include Hospital for Special Surgery, Nuveen and World Gold Council. To learn more, visit: https://www.cnbcevents.com/delivering-alpha/.

Disruptor 50 – Every year, CNBC selects and ranks the top 50 private companies that are transforming the economy and disrupting their industry, known as the Disruptor 50.

D50 Annual Celebration – Fall 2019 in San Francisco, CA – The Disruptor 50 annual celebration honors the companies included on the list and their leadership. The program features recognition of the companies included on the list, an interview with a "mentor" figure for the entrepreneurs in attendance and ample networking time over cocktails. The initial sponsor is Nasdaq. To learn more, visit: https://www.cnbcevents.com/disruptor-50-celebration/.

Net/Net – Net/Net examines the ways companies are promoting and managing innovation, exploiting rapid change and using technology to accelerate growth exponentially. Net/Net is programmed for Chief Financial Officers and senior financial executives. The franchise is sponsored by Oracle.

Net/Net Dinner Series – This exclusive dinner series is focused on managing innovation and change, allowing attendees a window into the future and preparing them to anticipate, react and respond to the latest trends that will affect their operations and their bottom line. Net/Net Charlotte – April 3, 2019 Net/Net Denver – May 1, 2019

CNBC Global CFO Council Dinner – May 7, 2019 in New York, NY – The Global CFO Council dinner assembles select members from CNBC's Global CFO Council for an intimate dinner and conversation moderated by CNBC anchors and reporters and featuring special guest speakers. The CNBC Global CFO Council Dinner is sponsored by EY.

Additional details regarding all of CNBC's upcoming and past events are available on CNBC's new digital events hub, CNBCEvents.com.

