A former rising star from Facebook builds a rival to its own Workplace app

Rousseau Kazi worked for Facebook for nearly his entire career.

Kazi graduated early from the University of California, Berkeley so he could go work for Facebook when he was just 19. He was with the company for six years, working across various teams, including the groups that worked on Pages, core mobile infrastructure and search.

Throughout that time, Kazi collaborated with his colleagues using Facebook's internal version of its social network, which is now known as Workplace. But Kazi said there were features he wished Workplace had to fit his workflow.

That is why Kazi is now launching Threads, a start-up that will be directly competing against Facebook's Workplace.

"Workplace and Threads are superficially similar," Kazi told CNBC. "We have a similar core product, but Workplace is more like Facebook. It feels like a social network. Our product is built from the ground up and designed for work teams in mind."

Threads is a workplace collaboration software that is designed to help companies have thoughtful discussions and make decisions through online conversation.