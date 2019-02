Not all traders are ready to jump on the General Electric rally bandwagon 17 Hours Ago | 01:50

UBS analyst Peter Lennox-King believes this new source of cash for GE, as well as the benefits, is a boon for the company.

"The sale of GE BioPharma to Danaher effectively puts the leverage question to bed," Lennox-King said.

Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase was the odd one out among the group, however, despite raising the firm's price target on GE to $11 a share.

"GE is left with the less attractive parts of the Healthcare business," DeBlase said of the deal.

Here's what major Wall Street analysts said about GE's deal.