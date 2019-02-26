GOP stacks Green New Deal forum with climate deniers and industry groups

The Congressional Western Caucus will host a forum on Wednesday that the Republican-dominated group is billing as the "first in-depth public review of the Green New Deal" by Congress.

But there is just one hitch: The list of confirmed guests is stacked with prominent climate-change deniers and representatives of industry-linked groups.

Republicans have come out forcefully against the Green New Deal, a plan put forward by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to stave off climate change by overhauling the U.S. economy and energy system. Among other things, the deal calls for generating 100 percent of U.S. power from renewable sources and eliminating greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles and industry in about 10 years.

In a press release, the Congressional Western Caucus says the forum will address "how a transition of this magnitude might occur, analyze how the proposal will be paid for and the estimated costs, and review the overall feasibility of and opportunities associated with the Green New Deal."