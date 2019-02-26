House votes to block Trump's national emergency declaration, putting pressure on Senate GOP

The House voted Tuesday to block President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration, rebuking the president and pressuring Senate Republicans.

Democrats easily passed the resolution in a 245-182 vote. Thirteen House Republicans joined them.

The measure would terminate the action Trump took to secure billions of dollars to build his proposed wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Democratic leaders in the House have called the emergency declaration an overreach by a president who failed to get the funding he wanted from appropriators in Congress.

The legislation will now go to the GOP-controlled Senate. Despite Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's support for Trump's action, he will have to take up the privileged resolution to block it. It could very well get through the Senate: only four Republicans need to join 47 Democrats in backing it for it to garner the simple majority needed to pass.

Still, Trump plans to veto the bill. Democrats would then have a much tougher time convincing two thirds of both chambers — or 290 and 67 lawmakers in the House and Senate, respectively — to override the president. Last week, Trump told reporters that he does not "think it survives the veto" as "we have too many people that want border security."

Even if Congress fails to block the emergency declaration, it will likely reproach his flex of executive power in a way rarely seen during his more than two years in office. It already dealt him a blow on immigration — his signature issue — by giving him only about $1.4 billion of the $5.7 billion he sought for border barriers in the funding law signed earlier this month.