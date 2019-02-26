Papa John's earnings, revenue miss the mark, sees further North American sales declines in 2019

Papa John's International once again fell short of analysts' expectations for its fourth-quarter earnings and revenue — and the embattled pizza chain is forecasting more struggles ahead.

Same-store sales in North America decreased by 8.1 percent during the fourth quarter. Outside of North America, same-store sales saw smaller declines of 2.6 percent.

Papa John's is predicting that North American sales will continue to decline in fiscal 2019, with same-store sales in the region expected to fall between 1 to 5 percent. On the other hand, it is expecting that international same-store sales will be flat or increase up to 3 percent.

Shares of the company were up less than 1 percent in extended trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: 15 cents, adjusted, vs. 17 cents expected

Revenue: $374.0 million vs. $390.1 million expected

Earlier this month, activist hedge fund Starboard Value invested $200 million in Papa John's. Chief Executive Jeffrey Smith, who is credited with turning around Darden Restaurants, is now chairman of the company's board.

In the fiscal fourth-quarter, Papa John's swung to a net loss of $13.8 million, or 44 cents per share, from net income of $28.5 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the costs of financial assistance to North American franchisees and the company's special committee, the pizza chain earned 15 cents per share, falling short of the 17 cents per share expected by analysts.

Net sales fell 20 percent to $374.0 million, missing expectations of $390.1 million.

For fiscal 2019, the company is targeting earnings of $1.00 to $1.20 per share, excluding special charges. Analysts were expecting full-year earnings of $1.20 per share, on the higher end of that range.

Papa John's plans to add between 75 to 150 net new stores during the year.