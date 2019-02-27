Environment

Cramer Remix: GE's CEO has breathed new life into a fallen franchise

  • General Electric CEO Larry Culp simplified the company's reporting techniques and is breathing new life into the fallen franchise, CNBC's Jim Cramer says.
  • "It's the most un-GE piece of correspondence I've ever seen. The culture shock here is downright stunning," the "Mad Money" host says.
  • Cramer interviews CEOs of GW Pharmaceuticals, Cyberark, and Clean Harbors.
Cramer Remix: Management matters – just look at GE
Cramer Remix: GE’s CEO has breathed new life into a fallen franchise   

General Electric CEO Larry Culp has simplified the company's report techniques and could be on the right path to fix the challenges in its power division, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday.

Culp, who became chief of GE in September, delivered his first annual letter to shareholders on Tuesday that Cramer said made a significant departure from pages of "incomprehensible" numbers about each of the conglomerate's businesses. The annual report laid out the 2018 performances of all eight segments on one condensed page.

"It's honest, it's forthright, it's straightforward, and short," the "Mad Money" host said. "It's the most un-GE piece of correspondence I've ever seen. The culture shock here is downright stunning."

Click here to find out why Cramer thinks Culp can revive the company's power business.

How to sleep like a baby

Jim Cramer
Scott Mlyn | CNBC
Jim Cramer

If investors want to start sleeping better at night, it's time to start thinking about what's going right with this economy, Cramer said.

While many Wall Street watchers have been fixated on what could go wrong on the market, the host explained six reasons he can't stop wiping sleep from his own eyes.

"Now, I know many of you probably think I'm whistling past the graveyard here," Cramer said. "I'm only whistling past the graveyard of underperforming portfolio managers who can't sleep at night because they've been scared away from a terrific rally by the parade of horribles that play like a constant loop inside their heads."

The United States economy is the strongest in the world and benefits from a two-punch combo that the host has never seen before, Cramer said. A "fabulous" employment rate on top of almost non-existent inflation should relive a lot of stock picker's worries, he said.

With the days inching closer to March, the last month of the first quarter in 2019, Cramer is anticipating the jobs report set to come out Friday.

Learn how to sleep free of worry like Cramer here.

It's not what you may think it is

A farmer in a field of cannabis plants.
Mohamed Azakir | Reuters
A farmer in a field of cannabis plants.

GW Pharmaceuticals' stock price shot up less than 14 percent during Wednesday's session coming off of its latest earnings report. In November, the biopharmaceutical company launched its first commercial drug called Epidiolex, which is an FDA-approved plant-derived cannabinoid medicine to treat patients with epilepsy.

The firm wants to introduce another drug called Sativex that contains THC, the chemical found in marijuana, that could be used to help those with multiple sclerosis.

In an interview with Cramer, CEO Justin Gover took the time to clear the confusion surrounding products that contain CBD and THC, which some people tend to get mixed up.

"Epidolex is not marijuana. It is a purified CBD formulation approved by the FDA," Gover said. "Our job has been to assure that we have a clear distinction between this medication and marijuana and in that respect I think we've achieved a great deal of understanding within the medical community. And for those that do understand that, they see this as just an important new treatment addition and they don't confuse it with the wider controversies around marijuana."

Click here to catch the interview in full.

Gatekeeper to the kingdom

Udi Mokady, CEO, Cyberark Software 
Scott Mlyn | CNBC
Udi Mokady, CEO, Cyberark Software 

As the threat of cyberattacks become more and more widespread, companies are spending more money on defense systems.

As demand grows that has led to growth at Cyberarkdrug, a leading privileged access security provider whose stock has spiked more than 125 percent in the past year.

"I think there's been growing awareness that this is the most irreversible phase of an attack," CEO Udi Mokady said in a one on one with Cramer. "If they go the keys to the kingdom they control the network, they control the cloud, and this growing awareness really led ... this [to be a] top priority."

Hear the entire conversation about Cyberark and cybersecurity here.

Drivers wanted

Alan S. McKim, CEO of Clean Harbors.
Yoon S. Byun | Boston Globe | Getty Images
Alan S. McKim, CEO of Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors is in the business of cleaning up industrial waste that is deemed hazardous. While President Donald Trump has made it a priority to cut back on regulations, Cramer said he thought the company could be hurt by some of the policy roll back.

CEO Alan McKim told the "Mad Money" host that states continue to enforce guidelines and that there is even more stringent regulations in some places. In fact, the company is looking to add more drivers to its payroll.

"We're always short qualified drivers. It's very difficult to find drivers, as you hear, on a national business," he said. "We're really anxious to expand our fleet and bring more drivers on."

Watch the the full conversation here.

Lightning round:

In Cramer's lightning round, the "Mad Money" host flew through his ideas on viewers' favorite companies:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.: "No, not a takeover candidate. No, not without the approval because ... [if] it doesn't get the approval it's supposed to have then I tell you this one goes much lower. You wanna do it on approvals and—[CEO Richard] Glickman's good, I'd like to have him on the show but I am not going to endorse it until I know more."

Centene Corp.: "Listen, that group has been real weak all of a sudden. That whole group has been—there's an introduction of a bill that I think that will not pass about universal Medicare. It's driving all these stocks down and I think Centene's going down with it. It's a very inexpensive stock here and we have total faith in [CEO] Michael Neidorff and I say—not tomorrow because there'll be downgrades 'cause everybody's nervous, but on Friday" buy.

Waste Management Inc.: You know, when Mr. [David] Steiner was running that company I said, 'I don't know if it can get better.' Now Mr. [James] Fish is running it and the answer is, 'it's just keeps getting better' and for your daughter's IRA, I want you to stay long even though it just cracked par, which is ... Wall Street gibberish for $100. Stay long, or own Waste Management."

