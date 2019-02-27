Cramer Remix: GE’s CEO has breathed new life into a fallen franchise   

General Electric CEO Larry Culp has simplified the company's report techniques and could be on the right path to fix the challenges in its power division, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday.

Culp, who became chief of GE in September, delivered his first annual letter to shareholders on Tuesday that Cramer said made a significant departure from pages of "incomprehensible" numbers about each of the conglomerate's businesses. The annual report laid out the 2018 performances of all eight segments on one condensed page.

"It's honest, it's forthright, it's straightforward, and short," the "Mad Money" host said. "It's the most un-GE piece of correspondence I've ever seen. The culture shock here is downright stunning."

